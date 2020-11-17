Benedictine head coach Larry Wilcox announces his retirement

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Benedictine head football coach Larry Wilcox announced Tuesday that he will retire following the end of the 2020 season.

Wilcox has guided the Ravens to a 7-1 overall record so far this season with a 4-0 start in the Heart South with one game remaining against rival Baker University, scheduled for Noon on Thanksgiving Day on O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

A 1972 graduate of Benedictine, Coach Wilcox has devoted his life to his alma mater.

He took over as head football coach in 1979 and has led his Ravens to eight Heart Championships and 14 NAIA Football Championship berths, reaching the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001 and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018. In addition to his tenure as head football coach, Larry served as Athletic Director for 24 years and was NAIA District 10 Athletic Administrator of the Year. He also served for six seasons as the head baseball coach, two as softball coach, and four as golf coach for Benedictine College.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Coach Wilcox has an overall record of 304-153. He is just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. He is the second-winningest active head football coach in the NAIA and is also the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history. Larry received the Kansas Monk Award in 2007, was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

With a win over Baker on Thanksgiving, the Ravens would lock up an automatic bid into the 65th annual NAIA Football Championship Series which is scheduled to open on April 17 with games played on campus sites. That series is set to conclude with the National Championship Game on May 10 inside Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on the campus of Grambling University in Grambling, La.