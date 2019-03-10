Benedictine men's basketball advances to first conference tournament championship

(ATCHISON, Ks.)— The Benedictine men's basketball team has won 29-straight games and will now play for the Heart Postseason Tournament Championship.

The Ravens defeated Clarke University Saturday night in the tournament semifinals, 74-72.

The No. 1 team was led in scoring by Eric Krus with 18 points, Thomas O'Connor added in 11 points and Jaiden Bristol was an assist shy of his second triple-double of the season—15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The Ravens will take on Peru State Tuesday night—the game features the first time Benedictine will ever play in the Heart Postseason Tournament Championship game.