Benedictine men's basketball advances to first conference tournament championship

The Benedictine men's basketball team has won 29-straight games and will now play for the Heart Postseason Tournament championship.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 12:18 PM

(ATCHISON, Ks.)— The Benedictine men's basketball team has won 29-straight games and will now play for the Heart Postseason Tournament Championship.

The Ravens defeated Clarke University Saturday night in the tournament semifinals, 74-72. 

The No. 1 team was led in scoring by Eric Krus with 18 points, Thomas O'Connor added in 11 points and Jaiden Bristol was an assist shy of his second triple-double of the season—15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. 

The Ravens will take on Peru State Tuesday night—the game features the first time Benedictine will ever play in the Heart Postseason Tournament Championship game. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. We Spring Forward Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph.
