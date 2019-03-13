Clear

Benedictine men's basketball earns a top seed in NAIA D1 national tournament

The NAIA announced the Benedictine Raven men's basketball team earned a top seed in the 2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the Benedictine Raven men's basketball team earned a top seed in the 2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.

The Ravens earned the overall No. 3 seed and is No. 1 seed in the Duer Bracket. Benedictine faces Westmont (Calif.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Ravens are making their 11th overall appearance in the Championship and their fourth under head coach Ryan Moody. The last time the Ravens appeared in the tournament was back 2017 and have an overall tournament record of 13-9. 

For tickets and information on the tournament, visit www.NAIAhoops.com/tickets.

