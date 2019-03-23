Clear
Benedictine mens basketball season ends in double overtime to Pikeville

Ravens lose in second round of NAIA national basketball tournament Friday night to Pikeville 83-79 in double OT.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Benedictine college men's basketball ended Friday night to the hands of No. 4 Pikeville (Ky.) 83-79 in double overtime.

Benedictine's Jaiden Bristol only scored three points in regulation but scored all eight of Benedictine’s points in the first overtime period.

The Ravens overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to stay alive after regulation, forcing two overtimes.

Although the tournament run was cut shorter than the team would have liked, Benedictine had one of the best seasons in school history with a record of 31-4 and a number one seed in the NAIA D.I national tournament.

Pikeville advances to the quarterfinal round and will face No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) on Saturday evening at 7:30 PM.


