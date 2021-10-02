Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Benedictine wins 3 straight

The Ravens hosted Culver-Stockton for Family Weekend at Benedictine. The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first. But the Ravens flipped the switch and went on to win 65-24.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:12 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ATCHISON, Kan) The Benedictine Ravens hosted the Culver-Stockton Wildcats on Saturday.

After a touchdown pass from Garrett Kettle to Jacob Gathright in the first quarter, the Ravens were able to tie the game 7-7 heading into the 2nd quarter.

The 2nd quarter the Ravens outscored Culver-Stockton 20 to 3 and were able to take a 27-10 halftime lead.

The 2nd half of the game was no different, the Ravens scored 38 more points to go on to win 65-24.

Quarterback Garrett Kettle lead the Ravens in rushing and passing, finishing the game with 15 carries and 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and 260 passing yards, 3 touchdowns on 15-27 passing.

Wide Receiver Jacob Gathright finished with 3 catches for 120 yards and 1 touchdown. Reed Levi was the teams leading receiver with 5 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ravens (4-2) will head into their bye week after Saturdays win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
After overcast skies today, the sun looks to make a return on Sunday with clouds gradually clearing in the morning. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s. Conditions will start to dry out tomorrow with rain chances behind us for the next few days. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories