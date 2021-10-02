Benedictine wins 3 straight

(ATCHISON, Kan) The Benedictine Ravens hosted the Culver-Stockton Wildcats on Saturday.

After a touchdown pass from Garrett Kettle to Jacob Gathright in the first quarter, the Ravens were able to tie the game 7-7 heading into the 2nd quarter.

The 2nd quarter the Ravens outscored Culver-Stockton 20 to 3 and were able to take a 27-10 halftime lead.

The 2nd half of the game was no different, the Ravens scored 38 more points to go on to win 65-24.

Quarterback Garrett Kettle lead the Ravens in rushing and passing, finishing the game with 15 carries and 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and 260 passing yards, 3 touchdowns on 15-27 passing.

Wide Receiver Jacob Gathright finished with 3 catches for 120 yards and 1 touchdown. Reed Levi was the teams leading receiver with 5 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ravens (4-2) will head into their bye week after Saturdays win.