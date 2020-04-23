Bengals make LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft

(NEW YORK) The Cincinnati Bengals have selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow led the LSU Tigers to the 2020 College National Championship. The Tigers defeated Clemson.
The Bengals finished 2-14 in 2019.
