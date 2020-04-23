Clear
Bengals make LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

(NEW YORK) The Cincinnati Bengals have selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow led the LSU Tigers to the 2020 College National Championship. The Tigers defeated Clemson. 

The Bengals finished 2-14 in 2019. 

Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
