Bennett leads Lafayette past Golden Eagles in MEC showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish defeated Bishop LeBlond Friday night, 61-55, in Midland Empire Conference play.

In a back-and-forth game, Lafayette led 25-21 at the break and extended the lead to eight, 45-37, going to the fourth.

Bishop LeBlond made it a three-point game, 53-50, with a Jeffrey Johnston three midway through the fourth quarter.

Lafayette was able to keep the lead down the stretch to win 61-55.

Lafayette sophomore Camden Bennett went for 24 points and Zach Langley added in 12.