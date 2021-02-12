Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bennett leads Lafayette past Golden Eagles in MEC showdown

The Lafayette Fighting Irish defeated Bishop LeBlond Friday night, 61-55, in Midland Empire Conference play.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 10:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish defeated Bishop LeBlond Friday night, 61-55, in Midland Empire Conference play.

In a back-and-forth game, Lafayette led 25-21 at the break and extended the lead to eight, 45-37, going to the fourth.

Bishop LeBlond made it a three-point game, 53-50, with a Jeffrey Johnston three midway through the fourth quarter.

Lafayette was able to keep the lead down the stretch to win 61-55.

Lafayette sophomore Camden Bennett went for 24 points and Zach Langley added in 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -13°
Falls City
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories