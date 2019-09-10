Benton, Lafayette headlines Week 3 of Missouri high school football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In Missouri high school football, most teams head into Week 3 starting conference play. A lot of the conference opponents end up being potential district foes.

Here is a rundown of the 11-man area games:

KQ2 Game of the Week

Lafayette (1-1) at Benton (0-2): The matchup features two programs coming off hard-fought Week 2 losses. Lafayette lost to a tough, physical Center team on the road, while Benton hung with a historically good Excelsior Springs football team. The Fighting Irish have won the last three games between to the two rival schools.

Other games:

Central (0-2) at Park Hill South (1-1): The Central Indians are coming off a tough road loss to Lee's Summit North. Central's early-season schedule has been grueling, but it's another tough game on Friday against Park Hill South.

Savannah (1-1) at Bristow, Ok. (1-0): The Savannah Savages are coming off a victory against Pleasant Hill Friday night. Savannah bounced back after a Week 1 loss to Grain Valley. With Bishop LeBlond heading to the 8-man ranks, Savannah needed a Week 3 opponent, so the team is heading down to Bristow, Oklahoma. Savannah appears to have a tough task Friday facing a Bristow squad that has won at least eight games the last three seasons.

Maryville (1-1) at Chillicothe (2-0): Midland Empire Conference play starts Friday for everyone else. The Spoofhounds, who took care of Harrisonville last week, head on the road to take on an undefeated Chillicothe team. The Hornets had a tough 2018 season, but it looks like Chillicothe is setting this one up to be a good early-season showdown.

Cameron (2-0) at St. Pius X (1-1): The Cameron Dragons are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight year. The Dragons lost in Week 3 last year to St. Pius X, 28-14. This year though, Cameron has a new head coach. Former Central and Plattsburg head coach Jeff Wallace takes over the team and looks to start the conference season with a win Friday.

West Platte (1-1) at Lawson (1-1): KCI conference play begins, too. West Platte is coming off a loss to South Harrison, who defeated East Buchanan in Week 1. The Blue Jays will get a Lawson team that won 10 games in 2018 but has started off 2019 1-1.

C2 #2 Lathrop (2-0) at C1 #3 Mid-Buchanan (2-0): One of the biggest Week 3 matchups will go down Friday night in Faucett. The Dragons host Lathrop with both teams coming in undefeated. Lathrop has allowed just 20 points in two games, while Mid-Buchanan's defense has two shutouts to begin the season. Lathrop has won the last eight meetings between the two programs but look for Friday's game to be very competitive between the two football teams.

Maysville (0-2) at Milan (1-1): Grand River Conference play begins Friday night. Maysville looks to bounce back from a Week 2 loss to Mid-Buchanan. Milan won last year's meeting 41-14. The Wildcats also went 10-1 a season ago.

Plattsburg (2-0) at North Platte (0-2): The Plattsburg Tigers have started the 2019 season with wins over Milan and Sumner Academy (Kan.). The Tigers head on the road to take on a Panthers team that had a tough go against the GRC to open the season. In 2018, North Platte got the best of the Tigers.

East Buchanan (1-1) at Hamilton (1-1): One of the great yearly matchups in the KCI. East Buchanan captured its first win of the season last week against St. Joseph Christian. Hamilton lost to a Gallatin team that has started the season 2-0. East Buchanan won last year's meeting 34-22.

Polo (0-2) at Princeton (1-1): Polo is coming off a loss to Slater in Week 2, 38-20. Princeton picked up its first win last week in Week 2 against North Platte 41-14. The Tigers won the 2018 matchup 20-0.

Putnam County (1-1) at South Harrison (2-0): The South Harrison Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 and begin conference play against a Putnam County squad that lost to South Shelby last week.

Gallatin (2-0) at Trenton (0-2): A battle of the Bulldogs on Friday night. Gallatin heads into the matchup undefeated while Trenton has two tough losses two Lathrop and Lexington. In 2018, Gallatin won the matchup 31-7.