Benton, Lafayette wrestlers advance to Friday's state quarterfinals

(COLUMBIA, Mo.)— The four wrestlers from Benton and Lafayette competing at the boys' state wrestling tournament picked up wins on Day 1 and advanced to Friday's Class 2 quarterfinals.
In the first round, Benton's Tyler Murphy (126) won by decision (7-3) over Moberly's Jacob Aleshire.
Benton's Cristian Dixon (138) won by pin over St. Charles West's Dylan Scruggs and Hunter Armstrong (160) won by pin over Dexter's Alex Townsend.
For Lafayette, Jay Greiner (145) won by pin over Pleasant Hill's Tommy Riffle.
