Benton, Lafayette wrestlers advance to Friday's state quarterfinals

The four wrestlers from Benton and Lafayette competing at the boys' state wrestling tournament picked up wins on Day 1 and advanced to Friday's quarterfinals.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(COLUMBIA, Mo.)— The four wrestlers from Benton and Lafayette competing at the boys' state wrestling tournament picked up wins on Day 1 and advanced to Friday's Class 2 quarterfinals.

In the first round, Benton's Tyler Murphy (126) won by decision (7-3) over Moberly's Jacob Aleshire. 

Benton's Cristian Dixon (138) won by pin over St. Charles West's Dylan Scruggs and Hunter Armstrong (160) won by pin over Dexter's Alex Townsend.

For Lafayette, Jay Greiner (145) won by pin over Pleasant Hill's Tommy Riffle. 

.Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
