Benton announces a new coach for girls basketball

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The high school basketball season is still a few months away but for the last month, the Benton Lady Cardinals have been searching for a new coach. The school announced Thursday and it is someone already coaching and familiar with the south side.

“This is a program that has been built right and it's a program when I step in, if I continue to do things right, the challenge becomes a little bit less,” Chris Michaels said.

Michaels went into this school year expecting to be assistant coach of the Benton girls basketball team. But after coach Bolton's resignation last month, Michaels will step in to take over the program.

"Every coach is different so I’m going to be different than the next coach and the next coach,” Michaels said. “They're going to have to get used to different voices and things like that.”

Michaels comes to Benton after spending the last two seasons as the head coach at North Andrew.

A decision Michaels said wasn't easy to leave his other cardinals in Rosendale, but already coaching football and working at Benton made the decision a little bit easier for him.

“At the first summer practice I went, okay, this is where I need to be, this is where I want to be, it feels like home again and so we just kind of started,” Michaels said.

Michaels has coaching for almost a decade in various roles which helps him in his new job as the Benton Cardinals head coach.

As for his coaching method, it’s more than just X’s and O’s, it’s about getting his players to buy in to achieving success.

“I started going around and asking kids ‘how do you measure your success, what’s a goal for you, an individual goal for you, a team goal for you,’” Michaels said. “We talk all the time in programs that I run. Measuring success is usually things that you can control.”

Benton girls basketball is full of proud.tradition and with it comes high expectations, but Michaels believes if the coaches and the team pull together, the challenges can be met head on.

“If we go at this together, we can do this,” Michaels said. “It’s a lot easier to take on that challenge. It’s a lot harder to take on that challenge by yourself and I’ve surrounded myself with a great staff that were fighting for the same common cause. Our girls have the same kind of mentality and they know what is expected of us and we know what we need to do to get there.”

