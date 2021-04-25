Clear
Benton baseball team puts on 3rd annual spring clean-up

For the third year, the Benton baseball team has decided to go out into the southside neighborhoods and help clean up trash.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 7:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the third year, the Benton baseball team has decided to go out into the southside neighborhoods and help clean up trash.

"I try to stress to these kids that this will probably be the most important thing they'll do this year," Benton head coach Johnny Coy said. "The wins and losses will take care of themselves, but doing this type of stuff, serving your community and by far the most important thing we could be doing right now."

The baseball team split up to pick up trash around the high school, area neighborhoods, and also painted over graffiti. 

"The southside community is a very loving community and anyone in this community, you can talk to, so you'll see them with a smile on their face," Benton senior Kaden Gresham said. "They'll say 'what's up' to you and you can have a friendly conversation with just about anyone in this neighborhood."

With all of the discussion lately regarding the future of Benton High School, this cleanup was also a reminder to the players just how important the community is.

"We are behind our southside community as they come and support us at our baseball games and I think it's important to give back to the community especially when they're discussing closing down a school that's been around here for so long, just trying to build up support for them," Gresham said.

The Cardinals' baseball team spent five hours cleaning up Sunday afternoon.

