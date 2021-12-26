Benton basketball senior following family tradition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Basketball is Benton senior Allan Coy's lifeblood.

"I just love playing. In my free time I just go shoot at genesis before every game," Allan said.

His grandfather, dad, and a few aunts and uncles have played so it only makes sense for allan to follow suit.

"Growing up I wanted to be just like my dad and uncle Johnny so that really motivated me," Allan said.

Allan's dad says his family has such a strong relationship with basketball, and that Allan's work ethic speaks for itself.

"With Allan I know there's no doubt in my mind that he's going to go out there and try his best. He's a hard worker," Allan's father Dickie Coy said.

In fact, Allan holds some bragging rights over dad; he beat his dad's scoring record at Benton, with 38 points in a win over class 6A Truman of Kansas City.

"I always grew up wanted to be just like him and it means a lot just to beat his record and to succeed," Allan said.

Even deeper in the family line: Allan's grandfather reached 37 points in a game, his uncle has the school record, scoring 46 points in the last game of his senior year and his aunt played at Northwest Missouri State and reached more than 1,200 points in her college career.

"I for sure want to play at the next level and I want to have my kids play and just keep it going as a tradition in the family," Allan said.

And dad knows just how hard he works, but also just loves supporting Allan's basketball career and watching him go after his dream.

"I mean we're just really proud of Allan. He's a good kid he really works hard," Dickie said.

For the rest of Allan's senior season, one of his goals is for the team to make it to state.

"Yeah my main goal is to make it really far into March and hopefully make it to state that would be really cool," Allan said.

Benton's next game is on Wednesday in the 12 courts of Christmas at Hy-Vee arena in Kansas City against Holland Hall. Then the Cardinals play St. Pius on January 6th.