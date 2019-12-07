Benton boys basketball win 91st Annual Savannah Invitational Tournament

SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinal boys basketball team defeated the Chillicothe Hornets Saturday afternoon 39-36 for 91st Savannah annual invitational tournament championship. Chol Ater lead the Cardinals with 21 points to help lead his team to victory.
The Cardinals are now (3-1) on the season and will host Savannah next Friday night at Springer Gymnasium.
