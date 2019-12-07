Clear

Benton boys basketball win 91st Annual Savannah Invitational Tournament

The Benton Cardinal boys basketball team defeated the Chillicothe Hornets Saturday afternoon 39-36 for 91st Savannah annual invitational tournament championship

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinal boys basketball team defeated the Chillicothe Hornets Saturday afternoon 39-36 for 91st Savannah annual invitational tournament championship. Chol Ater lead the Cardinals with 21 points to help lead his team to victory.

The Cardinals are now (3-1) on the season and will host Savannah next Friday night at Springer Gymnasium.

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
