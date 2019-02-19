Benton boys fall short on senior night to Savannah

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A lot of emotion on Monday over at Springer gymnasium as the Benton boys team honored their seniors on senior day against Savannah.

This was the second game of the night for Benton as the boys played after the girls. While the girls took care of business against the Savages getting the win 63-17, the Benton boys’ game was a bit of a different story.

The Cardinals never had a lead during the game and ended the first half down 29-21 and could never close the gap as Savannah spoiled the potential sweep of the evening getting the win 54-47.

Benton will have another chance at Savannah as the two teams will play each other once more in the class 4 district tournament February 23.