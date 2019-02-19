Clear
Benton boys fall short on senior night to Savannah

Savages outlast Cardinals on Benton senior night.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 1:58 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A lot of emotion on Monday over at Springer gymnasium as the Benton boys team honored their seniors on senior day against Savannah.

This was the second game of the night for Benton as the boys played after the girls. While the girls took care of business against the Savages getting the win 63-17, the Benton boys’ game was a bit of a different story.

The Cardinals never had a lead during the game and ended the first half down 29-21 and could never close the gap as Savannah spoiled the potential sweep of the evening getting the win 54-47.

Benton will have another chance at Savannah as the two teams will play each other once more in the class 4 district tournament February 23.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
