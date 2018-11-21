Benton boys look to build after tough 2017-2018

ST. JOSEPH — Last season was a struggle for the Benton boys basketball team. 8-18 was the result of injuries and youth playing a lot of minutes. But the team thinks that adversity will help in 2018.

"It forced some players to player to probably play at a level faster than they should have,” head coach Gary Belcher said. “You know in retrospect, those guys got a lot of varsity experience because of it."

Senior Quentin Shimer adds, "We have a lot of depth in our team. So it isn't really we have five great players but we have a lot of people that can do a lot of different things."

The trouble with the depth on coach Belcher's squad, is getting them ready to compete early.

"Sometimes we want things probably to happen a lot faster than they are going to happen,” Belcher said. “I think that's just human nature and we just have to take a step back and realize, hey, we're still learning a lot about the game, about each other."

The cardinal seniors took advantage of the offseason to help grow the team chemistry.

"We did a lot of bonding. We did a lot of things together and we were closer together," Shimer said.

Trevor Mull adds, "Texting eachother off the court. Getting together, going up balling either at the Y or another place that we could find, the Wesley center."

As far as the expectations go for the Benton boys.

"Come out, play hard and get better every game,” Mull said. “If we do that and we work as a team and if we just do all three of those things, we'll come out on top."

Shimer adds, "I mean there's no real expectations because our last season didn't go to well. So we just want to improve and get better."