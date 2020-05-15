Benton duo heading to college to play volleyball

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two Benton seniors will continue their volleyball career in college.
Kamrin Mauzey will head to Midland University in Freemont, Nebraska.
Gwen Worsham will play college volleyball at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.
