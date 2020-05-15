Clear
Benton duo heading to college to play volleyball

Two Benton seniors will continue their volleyball career in college.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two Benton seniors will continue their volleyball career in college.

Kamrin Mauzey will head to Midland University in Freemont, Nebraska. 

Gwen Worsham will play college volleyball at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
