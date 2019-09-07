(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals put up a big fight against Excelsior Springs Friday night, but the Tigers hung on for a 24-14 victory.
Other 11-man scores from St. Joseph and the area:
Lafayette 21 Center 35
Central 0 Lee's Summit North 42
Related Content
- Benton fights back against Excelsior Springs, Tigers hang on for 24-14 win
- Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters
- Benton lady cards win district championship
- Benton girl's basketball is back and loaded for 2018
- Benton win on homecoming highlights week 4 in city football
- Bearcat baseball sweeps Tigers winning six in a row
- Benton, Central fall in Week 1 matchups
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: KC Center moves past Benton
Scroll for more content...