Benton football takes to the practice field for the 2020 season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinal football team takes the practice field for the first time of the 2020 high school fall sports season, and with so many question marks on whether the season would take place, the team is glad to be out on the gridiron.

Key weapons for Benton will be senior RB/DB Garison Dydell followed by the offensive and defensive line, which will be one of the strengths for this Cardinal team lead by (6'4, 290) senior Elijah Hale. "Football is my life, I love football." Hale said.

After losing some key players from last year’s group and looking to improve on a two-win season from year ago, the team has a positive attitude about this season. "I'm proud to play down here, there's a lot of history, I feel like if we play as a team, we can be pretty strong," Senior Caleb Addington said. " We're a tight nit group, and with everybody here I know we'll be supported."

The Cardinals open the season with Lincoln Prep August 28.