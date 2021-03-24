Clear
Benton gets come from behind win in extras over Lafayette in city round robin

The city baseball round robin continued Wednesday over at Phil Welch stadium with Benton and Lafayette squaring off for the first game of the day. The Cardinals were able to pull out a come from behind win 10-7 in extra innings.

Benton was down 7-2 in the seventh inning and rattled off five runs to tie up the game. Both teams went scoreless in the eighth but then the Cardinals were able to come up with three runs in the ninth to get the win over crosstown rival Lafayette. 

With a win for Lafayette, they would have swept the city schools and become round robin champs for the first time since 2016. 

Benton will play at Pembroke Hill Friday and Lafayette will play Grove high school at home Saturday.

Cloudy and cool conditions have lingered through the day with temperatures only making it into the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be similar with the chance for a few scattered showers. Rain will move into the area after midnight and continue off and on throughout the day. The rain will be light with most areas seeing around a tenth of an inch to possibly a quarter inch. Higher rainfall totals will remain to the south and east of our area. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the 60s on Friday with rain chances continuing. Rain chances will move in Friday afternoon and continue through early Saturday morning. Conditions will start to clear out Saturday afternoon into Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
