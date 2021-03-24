Benton gets come from behind win in extras over Lafayette in city round robin

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The city baseball round robin continued Wednesday over at Phil Welch stadium with Benton and Lafayette squaring off for the first game of the day. The Cardinals were able to pull out a come from behind win 10-7 in extra innings.

Benton was down 7-2 in the seventh inning and rattled off five runs to tie up the game. Both teams went scoreless in the eighth but then the Cardinals were able to come up with three runs in the ninth to get the win over crosstown rival Lafayette.

With a win for Lafayette, they would have swept the city schools and become round robin champs for the first time since 2016.

Benton will play at Pembroke Hill Friday and Lafayette will play Grove high school at home Saturday.