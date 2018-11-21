Benton girl's basketball is back and loaded for 2018

ST. JOSEPH — A state championship taught them love, injuries taught them patience and falling in the state sectionals taught them pain.

"We were like devastated and very upset about everything," senior Gabby Fuller said.

The Benton Lady Cardinals say "thank you, next" and get ready for 2018.

"We have a group of kids who's very hungry,” head coach Kerstyn Bolton said. “Who kind of know what's at stake for us."

That's getting back to a state championship. They have a good shot to do so with five seniors on the floor at a given time. Making the Lady Cards one of the most experienced teams in the state.

"It's really special, there's nothing to really describe it,” senior Bailey Russell said. “I'm just trying to capture every moment and let it all sink in and enjoy it all.

"Even though, like, some of us didn't start playing together since our freshman year, we all still have that chemistry and we're all just like really close," Fuller said.

The group of seniors are led by first year head coach Kerstyn Bolton. The longtime Benton assistant says she made sure the girls knew it's up to them for leadership.

"I told them, I'm going to be behind you and I'm going to support you in everything you do and going to hold you accountable and do all of those things,” Bolton said. “that we as coaches are privileged to do. I said, but a lot of this is on you guys."

Coach Bolton is proud of the seniors ability to build from last year to now.

"I couldn't be more pleased with the leadership and just the things we've been wanting and desiring them to do last year we're now getting that this year,” Bolton said.