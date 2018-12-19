Benton girls basketball stays in MBCA Class 4 Top 10 rankings

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team continues its stay in the Class 4 Top 10 rankings.

The Cardinals come in at #6 this week with a 5-0 record.

Benton will take on Central Friday night over at Central High School.

Here are the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Polls:

Class 5 Boys

1. Webster Groves (5-0)

2. McCluer North (6-0)

3. Park Hill South (3-0)

4. Rockhurst (9-0)

5. CBC (6-4)

6. Battle (3-0)

7. Rock Bridge (5-1)

8. Kirkwood (3-1)

9. DeSmet (8-1)

10. Chaminade (2-3)

Class 5 Girls

1. Jefferson City (8-0)

2. North Kansas City (7-0)

3. Park Hill South (7-0)

4. Kirkwood (6-0)

5. Liberty (4-1)

6. Jackson (7-0)

7. Kickapoo (3-4)

8. Ozark (5-2)

9. Francis Howell Central (5-1)

10. Parkway Central (5-2)

Class 4 Boys

1. Sikeston (6-0)

2. Grandview (4-1)

3. Central (Cape Girardeau) (5-0)

4. Rolla (6-0)

5. Jennings (3-1)

6. West Plains (5-0)

7. Raytown South (3-3)

8. Warrensburg (5-0)

9. Farmington (4-1)

10. Borgia (4-3)

Class 4 Girls

1. Incarnate Word (5-0)

2. Lincoln College Prep (6-1)

3. Miller Career Academy (5-1)

4. Helias (6-0)

5. Rogersville (5-2)

6. Benton (5-0)

7. Kearney (3-1)

8. Sullivan (5-2)

9. West Plains (3-3)

10. Boonville (7-2)

Class 3 Boys

1. Vashon (6-0)

2. Springfield Catholic (7-0)

3. Father Tolton (5-1)

4. Southern Boone (8-0)

5. Trinity Catholic (7-0)

6. Licking (6-0)

7. Monroe City (5-2)

8. Blair Oaks (4-2)

9. Hallsville (7-2)

10. Centralia (5-1)

Class 3 Girls

1. Strafford (7-0)

2. Licking (7-0)

3. Clever (6-2)

4. Mt. Vernon (3-1)

5. Trenton (7-0)

6. Fair Grove (6-1)

7. South Calloway (5-1)

8. Hermann (6-1)

9. Whitfield (4-2)

10. Mt. View Liberty (5-2)

Class 2 Boys

1. Greenwood (8-0)

2. Milan (7-0)

3. Mansfield (6-0)

4. Hartville (6-1)

5. Hayti (3-1)

6. Oran (6-0)

7. Crane (8-0)

8. East Buchanan (6-1)

9. Sacred Heart (3-2)

10. Verona (7-1)

Class 2 Girls

1. Thayer (3-0)

2. Hartville (6-1)

3. Tipton (6-0)

4. Skyline (4-1)

5. Oran (5-0)

6. Cairo (3-0)

7. East Atchison (9-0)

8. Blue Eye (4-2)

9. Mid-Buchanan (6-1)

10. Santa Fe (5-2)

Class 1 Boys

1. Eminence (4-1)

2. Dora (7-1)

3. South Iron (6-0)

4. Lakeland (7-1)

5. St. Elizabeth (8-1)

6. Winston (8-0)

7. Mound City (7-0)

8. Slater (6-1)

9. Halfway (5-1)

10. LaPlata (6-1)

Class 1 Girls

1. South Iron (5-0)

2. Walnut Grove (5-0)

3. Lakeland (6-0)

4. Madison (6-1)

5. Community (6-0)

6. Bradleyville (2-1)

7. Stanberry (5-0)

8. Climax Springs (7-1)

9. Norborne (4-0)

10. Wheatland (4-1)