Benton girls basketball stays in MBCA Class 4 Top 10 rankings

The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team continues their stay in the Class 4 Top 10.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:59 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team continues its stay in the Class 4 Top 10 rankings. 

The Cardinals come in at #6 this week with a 5-0 record. 

Benton will take on Central Friday night over at Central High School. 

Here are the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Polls: 

Class 5 Boys

1. Webster Groves (5-0)

2. McCluer North (6-0)

3. Park Hill South (3-0)

4. Rockhurst (9-0)

5. CBC (6-4)

6. Battle (3-0)

7. Rock Bridge (5-1)

8. Kirkwood (3-1)

9. DeSmet (8-1)

10. Chaminade (2-3)

Class 5 Girls

1. Jefferson City (8-0)

2. North Kansas City (7-0) 

3. Park Hill South (7-0)

4. Kirkwood (6-0)

5. Liberty (4-1)

6. Jackson (7-0)

7. Kickapoo (3-4)

8. Ozark (5-2)

9. Francis Howell Central (5-1)

10. Parkway Central (5-2)

Class 4 Boys

1. Sikeston (6-0)

2. Grandview (4-1)

3. Central (Cape Girardeau) (5-0)

4. Rolla (6-0)

5. Jennings (3-1)

6. West Plains (5-0)

7. Raytown South (3-3)

8. Warrensburg (5-0)

9. Farmington (4-1)

10. Borgia (4-3)

Class 4 Girls 

1. Incarnate Word (5-0)

2. Lincoln College Prep (6-1)

3. Miller Career Academy (5-1)

4. Helias (6-0)

5. Rogersville (5-2)

6. Benton (5-0)

7. Kearney (3-1)

8. Sullivan (5-2)

9. West Plains (3-3)

10. Boonville (7-2)

Class 3 Boys

1. Vashon (6-0)

2. Springfield Catholic (7-0)

3. Father Tolton (5-1)

4. Southern Boone (8-0)

5. Trinity Catholic (7-0)

6. Licking (6-0)

7. Monroe City (5-2)

8. Blair Oaks (4-2)

9. Hallsville (7-2)

10. Centralia (5-1)

Class 3 Girls 

1. Strafford (7-0)

2. Licking (7-0)

3. Clever (6-2)

4. Mt. Vernon (3-1)

5. Trenton (7-0)

6. Fair Grove (6-1)

7. South Calloway (5-1)

8. Hermann (6-1)

9. Whitfield (4-2)

10. Mt. View Liberty (5-2)

Class 2 Boys

1. Greenwood (8-0)

2. Milan (7-0)

3. Mansfield (6-0)

4. Hartville (6-1)

5. Hayti (3-1)

6. Oran (6-0)

7. Crane (8-0)

8. East Buchanan (6-1)

9. Sacred Heart (3-2)

10. Verona (7-1)

Class 2 Girls 

1. Thayer (3-0)

2. Hartville (6-1)

3. Tipton (6-0)

4. Skyline (4-1)

5. Oran (5-0)

6. Cairo (3-0) 

7. East Atchison (9-0)

8. Blue Eye (4-2)

9. Mid-Buchanan (6-1)

10. Santa Fe (5-2)

Class 1 Boys

1. Eminence (4-1)

2. Dora (7-1)

3. South Iron (6-0)

4. Lakeland (7-1)

5. St. Elizabeth (8-1)

6. Winston (8-0)

7. Mound City (7-0)

8. Slater (6-1)

9. Halfway (5-1)

10. LaPlata (6-1)

Class 1 Girls 

1. South Iron (5-0)

2. Walnut Grove (5-0)

3. Lakeland (6-0)

4. Madison (6-1)

5. Community (6-0)

6. Bradleyville (2-1)

7. Stanberry (5-0)

8. Climax Springs (7-1)

9. Norborne (4-0)

10. Wheatland (4-1)

After a sunny and mild past few days for us here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area this morning and will continue to increase throughout the day for your Wednesday. Wednesday is the only day in the forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. The southwest winds will help keep highs in the lower 50s.
