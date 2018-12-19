Benton girls basketball stays in MBCA Class 4 Top 10 rankings

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals girls basketball team continues its stay in the Class 4 Top 10 rankings.
The Cardinals come in at #6 this week with a 5-0 record.
Benton will take on Central Friday night over at Central High School.
Here are the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Polls:
Class 5 Boys
1. Webster Groves (5-0)
2. McCluer North (6-0)
3. Park Hill South (3-0)
4. Rockhurst (9-0)
5. CBC (6-4)
6. Battle (3-0)
7. Rock Bridge (5-1)
8. Kirkwood (3-1)
9. DeSmet (8-1)
10. Chaminade (2-3)
Class 5 Girls
1. Jefferson City (8-0)
2. North Kansas City (7-0)
3. Park Hill South (7-0)
4. Kirkwood (6-0)
5. Liberty (4-1)
6. Jackson (7-0)
7. Kickapoo (3-4)
8. Ozark (5-2)
9. Francis Howell Central (5-1)
10. Parkway Central (5-2)
Class 4 Boys
1. Sikeston (6-0)
2. Grandview (4-1)
3. Central (Cape Girardeau) (5-0)
4. Rolla (6-0)
5. Jennings (3-1)
6. West Plains (5-0)
7. Raytown South (3-3)
8. Warrensburg (5-0)
9. Farmington (4-1)
10. Borgia (4-3)
Class 4 Girls
1. Incarnate Word (5-0)
2. Lincoln College Prep (6-1)
3. Miller Career Academy (5-1)
4. Helias (6-0)
5. Rogersville (5-2)
6. Benton (5-0)
7. Kearney (3-1)
8. Sullivan (5-2)
9. West Plains (3-3)
10. Boonville (7-2)
Class 3 Boys
1. Vashon (6-0)
2. Springfield Catholic (7-0)
3. Father Tolton (5-1)
4. Southern Boone (8-0)
5. Trinity Catholic (7-0)
6. Licking (6-0)
7. Monroe City (5-2)
8. Blair Oaks (4-2)
9. Hallsville (7-2)
10. Centralia (5-1)
Class 3 Girls
1. Strafford (7-0)
2. Licking (7-0)
3. Clever (6-2)
4. Mt. Vernon (3-1)
5. Trenton (7-0)
6. Fair Grove (6-1)
7. South Calloway (5-1)
8. Hermann (6-1)
9. Whitfield (4-2)
10. Mt. View Liberty (5-2)
Class 2 Boys
1. Greenwood (8-0)
2. Milan (7-0)
3. Mansfield (6-0)
4. Hartville (6-1)
5. Hayti (3-1)
6. Oran (6-0)
7. Crane (8-0)
8. East Buchanan (6-1)
9. Sacred Heart (3-2)
10. Verona (7-1)
Class 2 Girls
1. Thayer (3-0)
2. Hartville (6-1)
3. Tipton (6-0)
4. Skyline (4-1)
5. Oran (5-0)
6. Cairo (3-0)
7. East Atchison (9-0)
8. Blue Eye (4-2)
9. Mid-Buchanan (6-1)
10. Santa Fe (5-2)
Class 1 Boys
1. Eminence (4-1)
2. Dora (7-1)
3. South Iron (6-0)
4. Lakeland (7-1)
5. St. Elizabeth (8-1)
6. Winston (8-0)
7. Mound City (7-0)
8. Slater (6-1)
9. Halfway (5-1)
10. LaPlata (6-1)
Class 1 Girls
1. South Iron (5-0)
2. Walnut Grove (5-0)
3. Lakeland (6-0)
4. Madison (6-1)
5. Community (6-0)
6. Bradleyville (2-1)
7. Stanberry (5-0)
8. Climax Springs (7-1)
9. Norborne (4-0)
10. Wheatland (4-1)
