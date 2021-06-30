Benton holding its Annual Future Cardinals Multi-Sport Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Benton High School is holding its Annual Future Cardinals Multi-Sports Camp.

“This whole year has been really rough, so it's great to be back out here and have all the kids out and it’s pretty great,” said Benton Senior Carson Newlon.

Camp is for what could be future Benton athletes, or even the next big star in St. Joseph.

“I think its a great thing especially, for the south side community, we always love doing stuff like this and it’s something our community loves to do,” said Benton Senior, Olivia Walters.

During the camp, kids from 1st through 6th grade get the chance to play sports with Benton's high school teams.

They play basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, and run track. Bringing joy to all participating.

“There’s not 1 face in there or down there at the Springer that doesn’t have a smile on it. Kids are having fun and they’re having fun doing something positive together, so we’re happy,” said Benton Football Coach, Kevin Keeton.

Those who participated when they were younger, are now being looked up to by the elementary students.

“It’s definitely fun, cause I’ve been there, you know I used to come to these and I love seeing all the younger kids come out and get to interact with us,” said Walters.

“I came to these camps like these kids and I looked up to the older kids and I hope they are looking up to us and we got to set a great example for them,” said Newlon.

While making those connections, this camp is also giving kids the opportunity to go back to what pre-pandemic felt like.

“We’ve all been through quite a lot through the last year. This is some good medicine, seeing kids have fun is good medicine for what we all need,” said Keeton.

After not having the camp last year, those attending showing love for Benton and the South side.

“I don’t know how long Benton is going to be open, but as long as it is open, we are a family down here,” said Newlon.

The camp is a 3 day event going from June 29th to July 1st.