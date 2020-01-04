Benton knocks off Falls City in 2nd Annual Steve Vertin Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In the first game of the Steve Vertin Classic Saturday, the Benton boys' basketball team defeated Falls City.
The Benton boys won 65-30.
