Benton knocks off Falls City in 2nd Annual Steve Vertin Classic

In the first game of the Steve Vertin Classic Saturday, the Benton boys' basketball team defeated Falls City.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 11:16 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 11:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In the first game of the Steve Vertin Classic Saturday, the Benton boys' basketball team defeated Falls City.

The Benton boys won 65-30. 

Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.
