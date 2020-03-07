Benton lady Cardinal lose to Kearney in district title game

KEARNEY Mo, - The No. 3 seed Benton lady Cardinals season ended Friday as they lost to host school No.1 seed Kearney in the class 4 district 16 championship game 48-30.
Benton was going for their sixth district title in seven years. The lady Cardinal finished the season at 11-16 and will miss the state tournament for the first time in two years.
