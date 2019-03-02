Clear
Benton lady cards win district championship

Lady Cardinals win districts beating Smithville 54-36.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 1:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2019 1:40 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Benton girls basketball team beat Smithville 54-36 on Friday to take home the class 4 district 16 championship at Winnetonka high school. 

Gabby Fuller lead the lady Cardinals with 25 points on the night helping the team get win. Benton will play Lincoln College Prep Tueday Mar 5. 

