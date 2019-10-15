Clear

Benton named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week

The Benton Cardinals football team named the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals football team named the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

The Benton Cardinals defeated St. Pius, 36-6, Friday night. 

The Cardinals travel to Cameron to take on the Dragons this Friday night. 


