Benton named KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

The Benton Cardinal football team was awarded KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team Of The Week.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, MO. - The Benton Cardinal football team was awarded KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

The Cardinals beat Kansas City Central 20-14 getting their first win of the season. Benton will play St. Pius X for their next game.  

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
