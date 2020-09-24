Benton named KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

ST. JOSEPH, MO. - The Benton Cardinal football team was awarded KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.
The Cardinals beat Kansas City Central 20-14 getting their first win of the season. Benton will play St. Pius X for their next game.
