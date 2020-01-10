Clear
Benton outlasts Warriors in MEC play Thursday night

The Benton boys' basketball team trailed St. Pius, 13-11, after the first quarter, but the Cardinals mounted a comeback ending with a 48-35 victory.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Cardinals improve to 7-2 on the season. 

Benton is back in action next week in the Benton Cardinal Classic. 

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
