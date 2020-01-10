Benton outlasts Warriors in MEC play Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton boys' basketball team trailed St. Pius, 13-11, after the first quarter, but the Cardinals mounted a comeback ending with a 48-35 victory.
The Cardinals improve to 7-2 on the season.
Benton is back in action next week in the Benton Cardinal Classic.
