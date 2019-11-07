Benton ready for MEC rematch in district semifinals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals showed people that district seedings carry little weight when it comes to the postseason.

The Cardinals knocked off #3 seed Pembroke Hill, 40-27, in the opening round of Class 3 District 8 last Friday night.

Benton entered the postseason just 1-8 and as the six seed in districts.

The Cardinals will take on #2 Chillicothe in a rematch from Week 9 this week in the district semifinals.