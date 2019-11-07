Clear

Benton ready for MEC rematch in district semifinals

The Benton Cardinals knocked off #3 seed Pembroke Hill, 40-27, in the opening round of Class 3 District 8 last Friday night.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals showed people that district seedings carry little weight when it comes to the postseason. 

Benton entered the postseason just 1-8 and as the six seed in districts. 

The Cardinals will take on #2 Chillicothe in a rematch from Week 9 this week in the district semifinals. 

Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
