ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The 2nd annual Cardinal classic tipped off at Benton high school Tuesday and host school Benton took on Excelsior Springs getting a first-round win 76-29.
Other scores:
GM 1- Metro Academy 51 St. Pius 41
GM 2- Savannah 42 Oak Park 39
GM 4- Plattsburg 56 KC NE 48
Related Content
- Benton routs Excelsior Springs in first round of Cardinal Classic
- Excelsior Springs tops Cardinals in district opener battle
- Benton fights back against Excelsior Springs, Tigers hang on for 24-14 win
- Excelsior Springs outlasts Lafayette in Class 4 District 8 showdown
- Cardinals fly high in opening round of districts
- Pigskin Preview: Stewartsville Cardinals
- Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals
- City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw
- Former Benton Cardinal uses knee injuries as motivation for breakout season at Central Missouri
- Lady Indians take down Cardinals
Scroll for more content...