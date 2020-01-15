Clear

Benton routs Excelsior Springs in first round of Cardinal Classic

The 2nd annual Cardinal classic tipped off at Benton high school Tuesday and host school Benton took on Excelsior Springs getting a first round win 76-29.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The 2nd annual Cardinal classic tipped off at Benton high school Tuesday and host school Benton took on Excelsior Springs getting a first-round win 76-29.

Other scores:

GM 1- Metro Academy 51 St. Pius 41
GM 2- Savannah 42 Oak Park 39
GM 4- Plattsburg 56 KC NE 48

