(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) Two Benton wrestlers will have a chance at a state medal. Sophomore Tatum Levendahl and senior Lexi Petersen both won third place bouts Saturday to earn their spot.

Petersen won her third-place match in the 112-pound weight class by defeating Park Hill South's Mystyque Anderson.

In the 137-pound weight class, Levendahl defeated Cameron's MaKayla Provin via a 5-0 decision.