Benton senior Mia Henderson signs LOI to play basketball at Drury

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton Cardinals senior Mia Henderson will continue her basketball career at Drury University next year.
Henderson signed her Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon and will join another former southsider, Daejah Bernard, at Drury University.
Henderson was a member of the undefeated 2015-2016 Class 4 State Championship team.
