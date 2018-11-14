Clear

Benton senior Mia Henderson signs LOI to play basketball at Drury

Benton senior Mia Henderson will continue her basketball career at Drury University next year.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton Cardinals senior Mia Henderson will continue her basketball career at Drury University next year.

Henderson signed her Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon and will join another former southsider, Daejah Bernard, at Drury University. 

Henderson was a member of the undefeated 2015-2016 Class 4 State Championship team. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events