Benton senior signs NLI for softball at Southeast CC

Benton senior softball player Paige Edson signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southeast CC this week.

Edson said Southeast was just the right fit for her because it reminded her of home.

Edson was a pitcher for the Benton Cardinals. 

