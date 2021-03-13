Benton tops Bulldogs in OT, punches ticket to Class 4 Final 4

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals are heading back to the Final Four for the first time since winning a state championship in 2016.

The Cardinals defeated El Dorado Springs, 41-38 in overtime, to advance to the Class 4 Final Four in Springfield.

Benton led by six at halftime, 20-14, but the Bulldogs battled back to force overtime. The Cardinals allowed just five points in OT and picked up the Class 4 Quarterfinal win.

The Cardinals will play Boonville next Friday in the Class 4 semifinals.

This will be Benton's fourth trip to the Final Four since 2007. The Cardinals won state championships in 2007 and 2016.