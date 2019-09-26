Benton tops Fighting Irish in soccer showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals boys' soccer team knocked off Lafayette Wednesday night, 8-0.
The Cardinals move to 7-3 on the season with the win.
Benton will play Maryville on October 8 at Sparks Field.
