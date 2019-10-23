Benton volleyball holds on in third set to beat Chillicothe 2-1

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinal volleyball team hosted the Chillicothe Hornets Tuesday night winning in a third set 2-1.
Chillicothe took the first set 25-23, then the Cardinals stormed back winning 25-7 in the second set. The final set would belong to Benton as they would win 25-21.
The Cardinals advance to (16-11-4) and will get ready for district play Monday.
