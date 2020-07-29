Benton's Bolton steps down as girls basketball coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— After a report of a video surfaced this week detailing her having a verbal exchange with a player, Benton head girls basketball coach Kerstyn Bolton has stepped down.

In a statement to KQ2, Bolton said resigning from coaching is best.

"As I reflect on the choices I made, I am thankful each day is a fresh start," Bolton said. "I have the opportunity to learn daily from interactions, circumstances, and others. I will use this situation as a learning experience. I am passionate about coaching and educating our students. St. Joseph has been my home, my community, and my family. I know as I walk this path my community will help me to grow and be the best coach and educator I can be."

Bolton took over the program in May 2018. She was previously an assistant on former head coach Brett Goodwin's staff. Bolton also played at Benton.