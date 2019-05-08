Clear

Benton's Brooke-Lynn Rush signs to wrestle at Missouri Valley College

Brooke-Lynn Rush capped off an incredible high school wrestling career by signing her letter of intent to wrestle at Missouri Valley College, Wednesday afternoon.

Rush won the inaugural MSHSAA Girl's Wrestling championship at the 152-lbs. weight class in 2019. The nationally ranked wrestler led the way for girl's wrestling in the city of St. Joseph. 

Rush joins a well-renowned women's wrestling program in Missouri Valley College.

"They've had a program for 20 years and they have a lot of tough girls and they've had a lot of achievements," Rush said. "They've done a lot in the past 20 years and I feel like it's a perfect fit for me."

Rush plans to study sociology and psychology to pursue becoming an FBI agent in the future.

