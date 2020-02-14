Benton's Coy puts up 31, Cardinals top Maryville in conference play

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals defeated Maryville Friday night, 63-34, in Midland Empire Conference play.
Benton sophomore Allan Coy went for 31 points in the win.
The Cardinals take on Lathrop Saturday night.
