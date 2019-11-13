Benton's Hubbard receives Coach of The Year award

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The 32nd annual St. Joseph Incorporated Coach of The Year award fall round up was given out Tuesday night at the St. Joseph Country Club with the recipient being Brad Hubbard of Benton High School who is the head wrestling coach.
Hubbard was instrumental in helping bring girls wrestling to the state of Missouri and to Benton. He also coached the Cardinals first ever girls state wrestling champion last season.
"It's nice to get that notoriety and recognition from your colleagues from around town, so you know I'm very humbled."
Hubbard was nominated three different times before finally receiving the award Tuesday night.
