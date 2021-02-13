Clear
Benton's Murphy, Rush win district championships

Benton grapplers Tyler Murphy (138) and Bishop Rush (152) won district championships Saturday in Class 2 District 8.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Benton grapplers Tyler Murphy (138) and Bishop Rush (152) won district championships Saturday in Class 2 District 8.

Murphy won the 138-weight class title with a 2-0 decision against Cameron's Brecken Gates.

In the 152 weight-class, Rush earned two late points to win a 5-4 decision against Excelsior Springs' Clinton McCauley. 

Benton will send eight wrestlers to the sectional round: 

106- Elliot Copeland (6-14) placed 3rd.

120- Ethan Nash (29-11) placed 2nd.

132- Angelo Barron (19-14) placed 4th.

138- Tyler Murphy (20-1) placed 1st.

145- Blake Gilbert (22-8) placed 3rd.

152- Bishop Rush (24-12) placed 1st.

160- Alan McCoy (14-24) placed 4th.

170- Josh Peek (16-15) placed 4th.

285- Kevin Machado (24-11) placed 3rd.

