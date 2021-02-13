Benton's Murphy, Rush win district championships

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Benton grapplers Tyler Murphy (138) and Bishop Rush (152) won district championships Saturday in Class 2 District 8.
Murphy won the 138-weight class title with a 2-0 decision against Cameron's Brecken Gates.
In the 152 weight-class, Rush earned two late points to win a 5-4 decision against Excelsior Springs' Clinton McCauley.
Benton will send eight wrestlers to the sectional round:
106- Elliot Copeland (6-14) placed 3rd.
120- Ethan Nash (29-11) placed 2nd.
132- Angelo Barron (19-14) placed 4th.
138- Tyler Murphy (20-1) placed 1st.
145- Blake Gilbert (22-8) placed 3rd.
152- Bishop Rush (24-12) placed 1st.
160- Alan McCoy (14-24) placed 4th.
170- Josh Peek (16-15) placed 4th.
285- Kevin Machado (24-11) placed 3rd.