Benton's Petersen captures district wrestling championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Benton senior wrestler Lexi Petersen captured her first district wrestling championship Saturday.

Petersen defeated Sarah Kussman (Marceline) via a 7-0 decision.

The top four from each weight class advances to sectionals in two weeks.

Here are the top four from each class:

102

1st Place - Ashley Yamat of Cameron

2nd Place - Loren' Patee of Mid-Buchanan

3rd Place - Maddie Dauber of Marceline

4th Place - Laney Cecil of Kearney

107

1st Place - Jordyn Smith of Lawson

2nd Place - Isa-Bella Mendoza of Lafayette

3rd Place - Madison Teeter of Marceline

4th Place - Kierstin Manley of Cameron

112

1st Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton

2nd Place - Sarah Kussman of Marceline

3rd Place - Cierra Stigger of Polo

4th Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe

117

1st Place - Haley Sampson of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Payton Weese of Marceline

3rd Place - Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew

4th Place - Rachel Mason of Central

122

1st Place - Christina Filley of Cameron

2nd Place - McKayla Knight of Lathrop

3rd Place - Josie Briant of Lawson

4th Place - Aislinn Schick of Marceline

127

1st Place - Kalli Schuster of Mid-Buchanan

2nd Place - Jacey Brewer of Excelsior Springs

3rd Place - Makayla Rainey of Gallatin

4th Place - Gracey Jordan of Marceline

132

1st Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson

2nd Place - Jordan Diercks of Lathrop

3rd Place - Paige Barber of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Grace Bradley of Savannah

137

1st Place - Katelyn Sales of Lawson

2nd Place - MaKayla Provin of Cameron

3rd Place - Tatum Levendahl of Benton

4th Place - Karyna Ireland of Chillicothe

143

1st Place - Josie Wright of Lathrop

2nd Place - Vada Burton of Polo

3rd Place - Layson Hafley of Mid-Buchanan

4th Place - Ashlynn Skinner of Marceline

151

1st Place - Payge Fuller of Plattsburg

2nd Place - Justice Brewer of Cameron

3rd Place - Sierra Brassfield of Lathrop

4th Place - Katie Weiss of Maryville

159

1st Place - Oscarina Jackson of Brookfield

2nd Place - Taylor Owen of Savannah

3rd Place - Valorie Gabrielli of Polo

4th Place - Clarissa Kissire of Cameron

174

1st Place - Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron

2nd Place - Hailey Romero of Kearney

3rd Place - Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield

4th Place - Madyson Beard of Lathrop

195

1st Place - Abigayle Provance of Cameron

2nd Place - Jaden Craig of Kearney

3rd Place - Alexyis Howard of Central

235

1st Place - Lexie Cole of Kearney

2nd Place - Jessica Tanguay of Cameron

3rd Place - Mesa Welch of Polo