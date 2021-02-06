Benton's Petersen captures district wrestling championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Benton senior wrestler Lexi Petersen captured her first district wrestling championship Saturday.
Petersen defeated Sarah Kussman (Marceline) via a 7-0 decision.
The top four from each weight class advances to sectionals in two weeks.
Here are the top four from each class:
102
1st Place - Ashley Yamat of Cameron
2nd Place - Loren' Patee of Mid-Buchanan
3rd Place - Maddie Dauber of Marceline
4th Place - Laney Cecil of Kearney
107
1st Place - Jordyn Smith of Lawson
2nd Place - Isa-Bella Mendoza of Lafayette
3rd Place - Madison Teeter of Marceline
4th Place - Kierstin Manley of Cameron
112
1st Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton
2nd Place - Sarah Kussman of Marceline
3rd Place - Cierra Stigger of Polo
4th Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe
117
1st Place - Haley Sampson of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Payton Weese of Marceline
3rd Place - Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew
4th Place - Rachel Mason of Central
122
1st Place - Christina Filley of Cameron
2nd Place - McKayla Knight of Lathrop
3rd Place - Josie Briant of Lawson
4th Place - Aislinn Schick of Marceline
127
1st Place - Kalli Schuster of Mid-Buchanan
2nd Place - Jacey Brewer of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Makayla Rainey of Gallatin
4th Place - Gracey Jordan of Marceline
132
1st Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson
2nd Place - Jordan Diercks of Lathrop
3rd Place - Paige Barber of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Grace Bradley of Savannah
137
1st Place - Katelyn Sales of Lawson
2nd Place - MaKayla Provin of Cameron
3rd Place - Tatum Levendahl of Benton
4th Place - Karyna Ireland of Chillicothe
143
1st Place - Josie Wright of Lathrop
2nd Place - Vada Burton of Polo
3rd Place - Layson Hafley of Mid-Buchanan
4th Place - Ashlynn Skinner of Marceline
151
1st Place - Payge Fuller of Plattsburg
2nd Place - Justice Brewer of Cameron
3rd Place - Sierra Brassfield of Lathrop
4th Place - Katie Weiss of Maryville
159
1st Place - Oscarina Jackson of Brookfield
2nd Place - Taylor Owen of Savannah
3rd Place - Valorie Gabrielli of Polo
4th Place - Clarissa Kissire of Cameron
174
1st Place - Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron
2nd Place - Hailey Romero of Kearney
3rd Place - Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield
4th Place - Madyson Beard of Lathrop
195
1st Place - Abigayle Provance of Cameron
2nd Place - Jaden Craig of Kearney
3rd Place - Alexyis Howard of Central
235
1st Place - Lexie Cole of Kearney
2nd Place - Jessica Tanguay of Cameron
3rd Place - Mesa Welch of Polo