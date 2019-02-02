Benton's Rush captures district title, several local wrestlers heading to state

(SMITHVILLE, Mo.)— For the first time ever, MSHSAA hosted girls district wrestling tournaments this year.
Here are the results:
103
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emalie Olson of Kearney High School
2nd Place - Chloe Sheckells of Staley High School
3rd Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron High School
4th Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe High School
1st Place Match
Emalie Olson (Kearney High School ) 18-1, Jr. over Chloe Sheckells (Staley High School ) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
Celeste Greer (Cameron High School ) 22-3, Fr. over Abigail Clements (Chillicothe High School ) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 1:41)
110
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mckenzie Gilreath of Maysville High School
2nd Place - Madison Slaughter of Staley High School
3rd Place - Aiva Mayer of Carrollton High School
4th Place - Jordan Viles of Winnetonka High School
1st Place Match
Mckenzie Gilreath (Maysville High School ) 9-1, So. over Madison Slaughter (Staley High School ) 18-9, So. (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match
Aiva Mayer (Carrollton High School ) 9-1, Fr. over Jordan Viles (Winnetonka High School ) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
116
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson High School
2nd Place - Haley Sampson of Mid-Buchanan High School
3rd Place - Avery Krahenbill of Platte County High School
4th Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton High School
1st Place Match
Brooke Cox (Lawson High School ) 27-0, Fr. over Haley Sampson (Mid-Buchanan High School ) 10-3, Fr. (Fall 2:52)
3rd Place Match
Avery Krahenbill (Platte County High School ) 15-6, So. over Lexi Petersen (Benton High School ) 19-13, So. (Dec 3-0)
121
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Payge Fuller of Plattsburg High School
2nd Place - Kaylee Vaughan of Smithville High School
3rd Place - Shar Whitten of Lafayette (St. Joseph) High School
4th Place - Jazmyn Paige of Lexington High School
1st Place Match
Payge Fuller (Plattsburg High School ) 31-5, Fr. over Kaylee Vaughan (Smithville High School ) 16-7, So. (Fall 1:15)
3rd Place Match
Shar Whitten (Lafayette (St. Joseph) High School ) 17-9, Sr. over Jazmyn Paige (Lexington High School ) 7-4, So. (Fall 3:23)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lexi Hatfield of Staley High School
2nd Place - Savanna McCutchen of Lawson High School
3rd Place - Kenzie Stahl of Marceline High School
4th Place - Christina Herring of Cameron High School
1st Place Match
Lexi Hatfield (Staley High School ) 20-1, Fr. over Savanna McCutchen (Lawson High School ) 24-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Kenzie Stahl (Marceline High School ) 8-1, Jr. over Christina Herring (Cameron High School ) 21-4, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
131
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaylie Dow of Plattsburg High School
2nd Place - Lauren Hahne of Fort Osage High School
3rd Place - Bailey Jobson of Marceline High School
4th Place - Ryan Slibowski of Central (St. Joseph) High School
1st Place Match
Kaylie Dow (Plattsburg High School ) 29-1, Jr. over Lauren Hahne (Fort Osage High School ) 17-4, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Bailey Jobson (Marceline High School ) 8-1, Jr. over Ryan Slibowski (Central (St. Joseph) High School ) 19-10, Fr. (MD 13-0)
136
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tess Kinne of Fort Osage High School
2nd Place - Finley Bickford of Park Hill South High School
3rd Place - Olivia Cummings of Smithville High School
4th Place - Amelia Schneider of Plattsburg High School
1st Place Match
Tess Kinne (Fort Osage High School ) 23-0, Jr. over Finley Bickford (Park Hill South High School ) 15-7, So. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Olivia Cummings (Smithville High School ) 18-4, Sr. over Amelia Schneider (Plattsburg High School ) 17-5, So. (Dec 8-2)
143
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emily Knight of Smithville High School
2nd Place - Jaylea Bixenman of Marceline High School
3rd Place - Jocelyn Cunningham of Savannah High School
4th Place - Kimber Coots of Lathrop High School
1st Place Match
Emily Knight (Smithville High School ) 17-4, Fr. over Jaylea Bixenman (Marceline High School ) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
Jocelyn Cunningham (Savannah High School ) 12-2, So. over Kimber Coots (Lathrop High School ) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton High School
2nd Place - Aliyah Ashby of North Kansas City High School
3rd Place - Abigail Bolling of Polo High School
4th Place - Ciarrah Bell of Marceline High School
1st Place Match
Brooke-Lynn Rush (Benton High School ) 18-0, Sr. over Aliyah Ashby (North Kansas City High School ) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 0:44)
3rd Place Match
Abigail Bolling (Polo High School ) 18-3, So. over Ciarrah Bell (Marceline High School ) 22-9, So. (Fall 5:51)
167
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chloe Williams of Smithville High School
2nd Place - Samantha Mumm of Plattsburg High School
3rd Place - Addy Schmitt of Marceline High School
4th Place - Jordyn Erich of Lafayette (St. Joseph) High School
1st Place Match
Chloe Williams (Smithville High School ) 18-2, Jr. over Samantha Mumm (Plattsburg High School ) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Addy Schmitt (Marceline High School ) 8-2, Jr. over Jordyn Erich (Lafayette (St. Joseph) High School ) 18-14, Sr. (Fall 4:33)
187
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Melena Jones of North Kansas City High School
2nd Place - Micki Seely of Oak Park High School
3rd Place - KayLyn Munn of Platte County High School
4th Place - Patricia Baker of Lawson High School
1st Place Match
Melena Jones (North Kansas City High School ) 17-2, Jr. over Micki Seely (Oak Park High School ) 9-8, Fr. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
KayLyn Munn (Platte County High School ) 10-5, Fr. over Patricia Baker (Lawson High School ) 6-8, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
235
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Malia Pak of Smithville High School
2nd Place - Remy Asta of Staley High School
3rd Place - Lexie Cole of Kearney High School
4th Place - Kaytlen Bates of Lathrop High School
1st Place Match
Malia Pak (Smithville High School ) 12-2, Sr. over Remy Asta (Staley High School ) 16-8, So. (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match
Lexie Cole (Kearney High School ) 25-2, So. over Kaytlen Bates (Lathrop High School ) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 2:02)
