Big 12 Media Days: K-State football

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The Kansas State football program begins a new era with first year head coach Chris Klieman from FCS North Dakota State.

Klieman won multiple national championships at NDSU and makes the jump to the Big 12 and takes over a program that went 5-7 in the 2018. K-State has been one of the more predominate football programs in the conference under former head coach and St. Joseph native Bill Snyder.

On December 2, 2018, Snyder announced his retirement from coaching college football. Snyder finished his career with Kansas State with 215 victories and two Big 12 championships.

"We have great facilities, we have a great infrastructure, we have a great culture because of what coach did," head coach Chris Klieman said.

The Wildcats are picked ninth in the Big 12 preseason polls and start the season at home in a non-conference game against Nicholls State Aug 31.