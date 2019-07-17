Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Big 12 Media Days: K-State football

The Kansas State football program begins a new era with first year head coach Chris Klieman.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:18 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The Kansas State football program begins a new era with first year head coach Chris Klieman from FCS North Dakota State.

Klieman won multiple national championships at NDSU and makes the jump to the Big 12 and takes over a program that went 5-7 in the 2018. K-State has been one of the more predominate football programs in the conference under former head coach and St. Joseph native Bill Snyder.

On December 2, 2018, Snyder announced his retirement from coaching college football. Snyder finished his career with Kansas State with 215 victories and two Big 12 championships.

"We have great facilities, we have a great infrastructure, we have a great culture because of what coach did," head coach Chris Klieman said.

The Wildcats are picked ninth in the Big 12 preseason polls and start the season at home in a non-conference game against Nicholls State Aug 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events