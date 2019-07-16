Big 12 Media Days: Kansas Jayhawks football

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The Big 12 Media Days began Monday morning at AT&T stadium for all 10 Big 12 football teams splitting day one of the event with five teams.

The Kansas Jayhawks were one of the five teams to speak at opening day and created interest around the KU football program as first year head coach Les Miles took the stage to talk to the media about his new program and he addressed his defense.

"We're going from a 4-3 to a 3-4, we have a veteran secondary and we will put a very very capable defense on the field." head coach Les Miles said.

The Jayhawks open the season at home against Indiana State Aug 31.

The remaining teams will speak to the media on Tuesday in which new head coach Chris Klieman for Kansas State University will have a chance to talk about the Wildcats and filling in for hall of fame coach Bill Snyder.