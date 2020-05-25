Big 12 commissioner Bowlsby: Concerns with having fans at stadiums for football season

DALLAS, Texas.- The Big 12 announced last Friday that football players can return to campuses for voluntary workouts on June 15 as part of a three phased return to activities.

The Big 12 had suspended all athletic activities through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many college presidents and conference commissioners have said that the college football season will go on for this upcoming season, but to try to have fans raises concerns.

"If you have to have social distancing as other have said, that means you have to take a 80,000 seat stadium and it becomes a 20,000 seat stadium. Who gets in? Who has priority? How does the entering and exiting take place?" Bob Bowlsby Big 12 commissioner said.

Other conference like the SEC said it will allow voluntary football workouts beginning June 8 and the Big Ten has not made any league-wide announcement on a return, leaving the choices up to universities to decide on when to come back.

The first Big 12 college football game is supposed to take place September 3 as Oregon State comes to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.