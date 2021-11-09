Bishop LeBlond Volleyball ends season with highest finish in school history

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles just finished up their impressive volleyball season.

“I’m just really glad we got the opportunity to go to state," said Bishop LeBlond Senior, Emily Welter.

The Golden Eagles did much more than just go to State, they played for a Class 2 State Championship.

“We made a game out of it, even in the 3rd set after being down, we tied the game up at 14 all and we were able to make a little run, so yes I thought they played really well at the end," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Kim Huss.

While the Golden Eagles came up short from their first state title, this year's team did something that no other Bishop LeBlond Volleyball team has ever done, making it to the State Championship.

“They won and went further than any team at LeBlond and any team in St. Joseph for that matter has ever gone before, by playing in the State Championship. So by earning 2nd place in state they, you know, they put their mark in history,” said Huss.

“I was just really excited, I love all my teammates and I’m just glad that we all got to go together and like it was just a really fun experience and I thought we all learned a lot from it,” said Welter.

The Golden Eagles won their District Championship. In the State Tournament, the team only lost 1 set prior to the Championship.

Bishop LeBlond dropped all 3 sets in the Finals, but their 2nd-place State Tournament run was well received and supported by the community.

“Our parking lot was full of people to welcome us back to congratulate us on the finish that we had and how we had played. That was amazing to see the community come together to support these kids, bar none, that was the best part of the weekend," said Huss.

“Even like the whole town of St. Joe I think was excited for us to go. Like all the send-offs and everything was really nice and it felt good to, I don’t know, be cared by everybody and stuff, it was really fun," said Welter.

For the seniors on the team, they expect the underclassman to have just as much success in the future as the team did this year.

“I think they’ll be really successful in the next few years, so I hope they make it far as we did," said Welter.