Bishop LeBlond advances to District 3 Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond hosted Braymer in the 8-Man District 3 Semifinals.
The Golden Eagles defeat the Bobcats 76-44.
Bishop LeBlond will host the King City Wildkats on November 19th in the District 3 Championship.
