Clear

Bishop LeBlond continues volleyball success, captures 9th district title in 10 years

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles volleyball program continues to be one of the most successful programs in the area.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:56 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles volleyball program continues to be one of the most successful programs in the area.

The Golden Eagles captured their ninth district title in 10 years Tuesday night. 

Bishop LeBlond defeated West Platte, 2-1, in three sets. 

The Golden Eagles will take on Crest Ridge Saturday in the Class 1 Sectional round. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories