Bishop LeBlond continues volleyball success, captures 9th district title in 10 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles volleyball program continues to be one of the most successful programs in the area.
The Golden Eagles captured their ninth district title in 10 years Tuesday night.
Bishop LeBlond defeated West Platte, 2-1, in three sets.
The Golden Eagles will take on Crest Ridge Saturday in the Class 1 Sectional round.
