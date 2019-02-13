Clear
Bishop LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik announces retirement

Bishop LeBlond head football coach Tony Dudik announced his retirement Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Bishop LeBlond head football coach Tony Dudik announced his retirement Wednesday morning.

"When Coach Dudik arrived nine years ago to lead our program, he accepted the challenges of coaching the smallest school in a very competitive conference and of reinvigorating the tradition of LB football," LeBlond athletic director Michael Evans said. 

Dudik's career includes 33 years at St. Joseph's largest high school—Central. He was a head coach there for 23 years, nine years as an assistant, and one year as a volunteer. 

He spent the last nine years at Bishop LeBlond. 

"I will cherish all my memories for the rest of my life," Dudik said in a release. "It's always a great day to be an Eagle."

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
