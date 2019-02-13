Bishop LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik announces retirement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Bishop LeBlond head football coach Tony Dudik announced his retirement Wednesday morning.
"When Coach Dudik arrived nine years ago to lead our program, he accepted the challenges of coaching the smallest school in a very competitive conference and of reinvigorating the tradition of LB football," LeBlond athletic director Michael Evans said.
Dudik's career includes 33 years at St. Joseph's largest high school—Central. He was a head coach there for 23 years, nine years as an assistant, and one year as a volunteer.
He spent the last nine years at Bishop LeBlond.
"I will cherish all my memories for the rest of my life," Dudik said in a release. "It's always a great day to be an Eagle."
